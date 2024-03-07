Decades of Development: Prince George's Historic Moments from Phone Booths to Pulp Mills

In a weekly dive through the archives of the Prince George Citizen, we unearth pivotal moments that have shaped the city of Prince George over the last century. From the installation of the first phone booth to ambitious industrial and sporting ventures, these snapshots offer a unique glimpse into the city's evolution and the community's response to change.

Communications Revolution: Prince George's First Phone Booth

In 1924, Prince George welcomed its first telephone booth, a significant milestone in the city's communications history. Installed in the lobby of the Prince George Hotel, this 'pay station' marked an era of connectivity for residents, emphasizing the importance of accessible communication in fostering community ties and supporting local businesses.

Industrial Growth: $60 Million Pulp Mill Project

Forty years later, in 1964, the city buzzed with the announcement of a $60 million pulp mill by Noranda Mines through its subsidiary Northwood Mills Ltd. Planned to produce 500 tons of bleached pulp daily, this project symbolized industrial growth and economic prosperity, promising new jobs and strengthening Prince George's position in the forestry sector.

Cultural Shifts: From Streakers to Sports

The 1970s and 1990s brought cultural shifts and new developments to Prince George. A cheeky streaker event in 1974, while met with mixed reactions, highlighted the changing social dynamics and the community's diverse opinions on public decency. Meanwhile, the 1990s saw efforts to enhance the city's recreational infrastructure and sports offerings, including talks to bring a Western Hockey League team to Prince George, further establishing the city as a hub for both industrial and cultural development.

These historical events, from the humble beginnings with the city's first phone booth to significant industrial investments and cultural happenings, reflect the dynamic and evolving nature of Prince George. Each milestone not only marks a moment in time but also illustrates the community's adaptability, resilience, and forward-thinking approach to growth and development. As we look back on these snapshots of history, we're reminded of the collective efforts and vision that have propelled Prince George forward, shaping the city into the vibrant community it is today.