en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Decade of Declining Wages: Canada’s Public Sector Grapples with Affordability Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Decade of Declining Wages: Canada’s Public Sector Grapples with Affordability Crisis

In Canada, a decennial analysis of Statistics Canada data paints a grim picture of wage growth for educators, healthcare professionals, and government administration workers. With living costs and inflation outpacing salary increases, these public sector workers have seen a notable decline in real wage growth over the past ten years.

Substantial Wage Decline Across Sectors

Of the 18 employment sectors examined, four witnessed real wage declines. Leading the pack with a chilling five percent drop since 2013 is the educational services sector, followed closely by public administration, which suffered a 2.5 percent decrease. The trend is further amplified by soaring inflation rates, which marked an 8.1 percent annual increase in June 2022, the highest since 1983. The result? Countless workers are left grappling with the affordability of basic needs.

The Human Toll of Stagnant Wages

Union representatives, like Erin Ariss of the Ontario Nurses Association, underscore the plight of workers. Home care nurses, for instance, who earn around $30 per hour, fall below the living wage rate of $25 per hour in the Greater Toronto Area. The personal toll of stagnant wages is starkly represented by Michelle Campbell, an educational assistant, who has had to juggle multiple jobs and, in a drastic move, sell her home.

Government Control and Public Sector Wages

Despite the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ strike in 2022 leading to increased salaries for education workers, the long-term trend of stagnating or falling wages in the public sector persists. Experts cite the government’s significant control over pay in these sectors as a key factor behind this trend. Responding to wage concerns, officials from the office of Education Minister Stephen Lecce and the Ontario Ministry of Health point to efforts to increase wages and bolster hiring in the education sector.

Adding to the tension, almost 500 Non-Public Funds workers in the Canadian public sector recently took to strike action. Advocating for fair wages, a national pay grid, and better job security, these workers demand equal pay for equal work, underscoring their lower wages compared to the rest of the federal public service. As of Thursday afternoon, negotiations remain ongoing, leaving the future of wages in the public sector uncertain.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist
As Edmonton’s temperatures plummeted to extreme lows, police initiated a sweep of eight high-risk homeless encampments. The final act of this controversial operation led to the arrest of three individuals: camp elder Roy Cardinal, an unnamed citizen, and Brandi Morin, a journalist covering the event for Ricochet. Morin was later released but charged with obstruction
Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
14 mins ago
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
TIFF's Strategic Leadership Revamp: Jennifer Frees and Judy Lung Take the Helm in 2024
24 mins ago
TIFF's Strategic Leadership Revamp: Jennifer Frees and Judy Lung Take the Helm in 2024
RCMP Apprehends One, Continues Manhunt for Another Following Firearm Incident
7 mins ago
RCMP Apprehends One, Continues Manhunt for Another Following Firearm Incident
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
11 mins ago
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
13 mins ago
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Latest Headlines
World News
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
45 seconds
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
1 min
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
2 mins
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
3 mins
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
3 mins
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
4 mins
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
4 mins
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
7 mins
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
36 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
38 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app