Deal Pro Capital Corporation to Acquire Urban Utilities Contractors Inc.: An Update

In a recent update, Deal Pro Capital Corporation (TSXV: DPCC.P) has unveiled its plans to acquire Urban Utilities Contractors Inc., also known as Urban. This move is expected to mark the company's 'qualifying transaction,' in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.
Details of the Acquisition
The acquisition process, which follows a three-cornered amalgamation model, will see a newly formed Urban subsidiary amalgamate to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deal Pro Capital Corporation. As part of the transaction, Urban's securities will be exchanged for equivalent securities of Deal Pro Capital Corporation on a one-to-one basis. The final details of the acquisition will be defined in a Definitive Agreement, pending tax, corporate, and securities law advice.
Contingent Factors
The acquisition's closing hinges on several conditions, including due diligence, regulatory approvals, and third-party approvals. The Exchange's approval is also a crucial factor. However, there's no absolute certainty that the acquisition will be completed as proposed, or even completed at all.
Additional Loan Announcement
In addition to its acquisition plans, Deal Pro Capital Corporation announced a conditional $75,000 loan to Urban, which had received conditional Exchange approval on December 6, 2023. Until the Exchange receives satisfactory documentation relating to the acquisition, the company's shares will remain halted from trading.
Investor Caution
The press release carried cautionary statements, stressing that the acquisition is subject to multiple conditions. It also stated that no assurance could be given about the acquisition's completion or the accuracy of the information concerning the involved parties. Furthermore, the company warned investors that trading its securities is highly speculative, and they have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.