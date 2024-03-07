Dead by Daylight Announces Double Rift Shards Weekend Ahead of 6th Anniversary

Dead by Daylight fans have reason to rejoice as Behavior Interactive announces a special event granting players double Rift Shards this weekend. This limited-time boost is designed to help players advance more quickly in the game's new Tome, unlocking coveted skins and rewards at an accelerated pace.

Boost Your Progress

With the introduction of a new Tome in Dead by Daylight, players have been eagerly diving into the game's challenges to earn extra blood points and cosmetic rewards. To add to the excitement, Behavior Interactive has declared a double experience weekend. According to an official tweet, players will now earn double Rift Shards for every 500 experience points, enabling them to level up twice as fast. This event is particularly timely, offering players the perfect opportunity to make significant progress in the new Rift, which is full of attractive skins and rewards.

A Milestone Character Reveal

Amidst the buzz surrounding the double Rift Shards event, Dead by Daylight has also made headlines for another reason. The game officially confirmed its first gay character, marking a significant step in representation within the game's universe. This announcement has been met with enthusiastic responses from the community, further heightening interest in the game as it approaches its sixth anniversary.

Mark Your Calendars

This double Rift Shards event is set to run until Monday, May 2, 2022, offering players a limited window to maximize their gains. As Dead by Daylight nears its sixth anniversary, fans are on the edge of their seats, anticipating what other surprises Behavior Interactive might have in store. With the game continuing to evolve and expand its narrative and character roster, there's never been a better time to jump back into the fray and experience everything Dead by Daylight has to offer.