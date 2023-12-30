Daylight Vehicle Theft Shocks Lake Country Car Dealership

In an audacious daytime theft, a 2008 silver Ford Escape was pilfered from Zee Wholesale Cars in Lake Country on December 29th. The owners, Linda Ismail and her husband, were confronted with the shock of their business being targeted in broad daylight. The dealership, though closed to the public at the time, was not entirely vacant. A maintenance worker was on-site when the incident unfolded.

Orchestrated Heist

The culprits, a team of three, neatly evaded the dealership’s surveillance cameras, executing their plan with an alarming precision. They arrived in either a Ford Escape or a Honda CRV, and seized the opportunity to snatch the keys from the office when the worker was otherwise engaged. The suspects then made their escape in the stolen vehicle, heading south towards Kelowna.

Public Appeal

One of the suspects, a woman, was captured on camera during the theft. She is described as a Caucasian with shoulder-length dark brown hair, seen wearing a Puma hoodie, a black coat, purple leggings, and black ankle boots. The stolen vehicle, a silver Ford Escape, bore no license plates at the time of the theft and was marked with for sale signs. Linda Ismail, one of the dealership owners, has turned to the public, appealing for any leads that could aid in the identification of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen vehicle. The incident has been reported to the RCMP under file number 23-76153.

Increasing Vehicle Thefts

This incident underscores a rising trend in vehicle thefts. In a separate event, Jules W. Lyons-Sylne, 35, was apprehended for allegedly robbing a Mazda dealership at knifepoint and stealing a 2024 Mazda CX-9 during a test drive. Meanwhile, the Bellevue Police Department has also reported arrests related to vehicle thefts and robberies in the region. As the frequency of such crimes escalates, the question arises – how can dealerships and car owners better protect their assets?