Daylight Car Theft at Lake Country Dealership: Community Helps in Recovery

In a bold daylight incident, a 2008 Ford Escape was stolen from Zee Wholesale Cars, a used car dealership in Lake Country, on Friday. The dealership, owned by Linda Ismail and her husband, is conveniently located next to a CO-OP Gas station on Highway 97. The audacious theft took place when the dealership was closed to the public.

Details of the Theft

Linda Ismail suspects that the theft was a meticulously planned operation by a group of three individuals. They allegedly waited for the perfect moment to strike when the maintenance worker was out of sight, thereby avoiding any immediate detection. The suspects, who were reportedly driving a Ford Escape or a Honda CRV, managed to steal keys for two Ford Escapes from the office. In their haste, they were unaware of which key belonged to which vehicle. The stolen car was identified by its lack of plates and ‘for sale’ signs displayed on the front window.

Identifying the Suspects

The security camera footage revealed one of the suspects as a Caucasian woman with dark brown hair. She was seen wearing a Puma hoodie, purple leggings, and black ankle boots. The incident was promptly reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with file reference 23-76153.

Community Effort Leads to Recovery

In a fortunate turn of events, the stolen vehicle was recovered in the West Kelowna Winners parking lot. The recovery was facilitated by a vigilant community member who had recognized the suspect from Facebook posts shared by the dealership. The woman, found in the vehicle by the RCMP, will now face charges. A Bosley employee’s contribution of a security camera image proved invaluable in identifying the suspect. The dealership has expressed deep gratitude towards the community for their alertness and assistance.