en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events

In the first breath of the New Year, the city of Ottawa and western Quebec welcomed their first babies of 2024. Alluna Nadalynn Djenar Mahanandra was born right at the stroke of midnight at Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa while Mylan Lagacé graced the New Year at CISSS de l’Outaouais just a minute later. Meanwhile, a flurry of newborns marked the commencement of 2024 across Canada, notably in British Columbia and the Greater Toronto Area.

Canada Welcomes 2024 with Newborn Celebrations

The nation rejoiced with the arrival of the first babies of the New Year. The Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and the Vancouver Island saw the arrival of their first newborns, weighing 6 pounds 14 ounces and 7 pounds 8 ounces, respectively. In the Greater Toronto Area, a trail of births followed, beginning with baby Kaur in Brampton at midnight, succeeded by baby Antonio in Mississauga and baby Lucas in Newmarket.

A Wave of New Year’s Babies Across Canada

Beyond Ottawa and Quebec, the dawn of 2024 brought joy to various provinces in Canada. Kelowna General Hospital welcomed its first baby at 12:40 a.m., followed by the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia introducing Baby Holland at 1:04 a.m. Ferguson “Gus” Kenneth Ouellet Mitchell marked the first arrival in Victoria General Hospital at 2:06 a.m. In the hustle and bustle of these heartwarming celebrations, hospitals across Canada extended their congratulations and best wishes to the families.

Year 2024 Ushers in Significant Measures in Canada and International News

As Canada celebrated the birth of its New Year babies, 2024 arrived with a series of significant measures addressing human rights, public safety, health, and financial systems. This includes tougher bail rules, a new dental care plan, and increased Canada Pension Plan contributions. On the international front, a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan, causing destruction and fatalities, and prompting evacuations along coastal areas. Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a crucial part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul, potentially stirring tensions in Israeli society.

0
Canada Health International Relations
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rookie Goalie Dennis Hildeby Steps Up for Toronto Maple Leafs

By Salman Khan

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates

By Salman Khan

William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations ...
@Canada · 1 hour
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations ...
heart comment 0
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League

By Salman Khan

Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility
British Columbia in 2024: A Year of Change and Celebration Amidst Tragedy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

British Columbia in 2024: A Year of Change and Celebration Amidst Tragedy
Zelenskyy Emphasizes Need for Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense Amid Russian Attacks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zelenskyy Emphasizes Need for Stronger Ukrainian Air Defense Amid Russian Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
52 seconds
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
1 min
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
2 mins
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
2 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
2 mins
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
3 mins
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
4 mins
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
5 mins
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
5 mins
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
22 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
60 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
2 hours
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app