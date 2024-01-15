en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales

In the quest for economic stability, DavidsTea Inc., a Canadian specialty tea retailer, is grappling with ongoing operational challenges. Following a pandemic-induced restructuring that shuttered over 200 of its stores, the company’s strategic focus shifted towards e-commerce and wholesale partnerships. Presently operating a mere 18 brick-and-mortar outlets within Canada, the tea retailer is grappling with plummeting sales and substantial financial losses.

CEO’s Strategic Push for Profitability

At the helm of the company’s attempts to regain profitability is CEO Sarah Segal. She envisions a future that may involve the opening of new stores and a potential expansion into the U.S. market via grocery store shelves. However, these strategic moves are not without contestation. A key shareholder has suggested that the Segal family, the founders of DavidsTea, should consider selling the business to usher in a fresh leadership perspective.

DavidsTea’s Rocky Journey

DavidsTea’s corporate history is a patchwork of trials and tribulations. It encompasses an initial public offering on Nasdaq in 2015, a phase of rapid expansion, a contentious proxy battle for company control, and a revolving door of CEO appointments. The current strategy hinges on judicious investment in new outlets, increasing the footprint of packaged teas in grocery and drugstores, and the development of canned ready-to-drink tea products slated for a test launch in mid-2024.

Tea Industry’s Potential for Revival

The Tea and Herbal Association of Canada has observed a rising interest in tea, particularly among the younger demographic, hinting at a potential resurgence for the industry. As part of its strategic revival, DavidsTea aims to establish a stronger wholesale presence in the U.S. – a plan that recently resulted in a partnership announcement with the Stop & Shop grocery store chain.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts
In a striking revelation, Edge Computer Vision AI leader, Everseen, announced that cart-based losses at self-checkouts have doubled over the past year, according to its Retail Threat Curve report. The report uncovers that 30% of all incidents at self-checkouts now stem from cart-based losses, with shoppers leaving items unscanned in their carts. Steep Rise in
Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents
56 seconds ago
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents
Nokia Launches Federal Solutions to Bolster U.S. Government Partnership
57 seconds ago
Nokia Launches Federal Solutions to Bolster U.S. Government Partnership
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
30 seconds ago
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
33 seconds ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
34 seconds ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
Latest Headlines
World News
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
15 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
16 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
31 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
38 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
39 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
43 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
45 seconds
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
50 seconds
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
1 min
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 min
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app