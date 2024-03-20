David Silcox: Visionary Champion for Canadian Art and Artists Passes Away at 87

David Silcox, a monumental figure in the Canadian art world, dedicated his life to enhancing the country's art scene and supporting its artists. Known for his extraordinary organizing skills, hard work, and genuine kindness, Silcox's career spanned several key cultural positions, including Ontario's deputy minister of culture and communications, Toronto's director of cultural affairs, and assistant deputy minister in the federal Department of Culture. His leadership also extended to the private sector as president of Sotheby's Canada for 12 years. Silcox's unwavering commitment to the arts made him a beloved figure across Canada, leaving a legacy of enhanced appreciation and support for Canadian art and artists. He passed away at 87, leaving behind a rich legacy of dedication to the arts.