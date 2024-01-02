en English
Canada

Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

A wave of apprehension has swept over the Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre in Vancouver following a significant data breach. On December 3rd, a computer server containing sensitive personal information and banking details was stolen from the centre’s office, bringing into sharp focus the vulnerability of data security in non-profit organizations and the potential consequences.

Details of the Theft

The stolen server contained not only a wealth of personal contact information from the center’s client waitlist but also donor bank account details and images of checks. Dalya Israel, the Centre’s Executive Director, has been swift in her response, assuring clients that highly sensitive case notes and medical information were not compromised as they are stored on an encrypted third-party platform.

Risk of Data Misuse

Despite the perceived low risk of data misuse – given the specialized IT knowledge required to access the data – cybersecurity experts Ali Dehghantanha and David Jao pointed out the significant risks involved. There are potential dangers in the form of financial fraud and phishing scams that could affect thousands.

Wake-Up Call for Organizations

This unsettling incident serves as a stark reminder for organizations to bolster their data security measures. In response to the breach, Salal has upgraded its backup server to an encrypted cloud server and enhanced physical security measures. The Centre has also advised affected clients and donors to change passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and vigilantly monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

