Daring Midnight ATM Heist Shakes Shaunavon, RCMP on the Hunt

In a bold midnight heist, the quiet town of Shaunavon was rocked by an audacious ATM theft on December 30. The Shaunavon RCMP is in hot pursuit of two suspects involved in this daring crime. The incident unfolded at a local business, where the culprits, using chains and a truck, forcibly detached the ATM.

Break-In Alert and Immediate Action

The RCMP was alerted to the break-in around midnight, prompting an immediate investigation. The probe revealed that the suspects had cleverly used a truck to haul away the ATM. The truck, along with the plundered ATM, was later discovered on a rural road outside of Shaunavon. However, in a disappointing turn of events, every last penny had been spirited away from the machine.

Unmasking the Culprits

The police have released descriptions of the two suspects. One was cloaked entirely in black, while the other donned a distinctive blue and green plaid jacket, a red hoodie, and light-colored jeans. This piece of information provides a glimmer of hope in identifying the masked robbers. The RCMP is also investigating the possibility of these individuals being involved in a previous ATM theft from the Burstall Credit Union.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The Shaunavon RCMP is not standing alone in this pursuit. They are appealing to the public, urging anyone with information about the suspects or the crime to step forward. Those with valuable information are requested to contact them at 306-297-5550. As the investigation continues, the hope of bringing the criminals to justice remains steadfast.

This incident is a stark reminder of the series of ATM thefts that have rattled Saskatchewan, including recent ones in Burstall, Eatonia, and Prud’homme, casting long shadows on the safety and security of the communities.