Dan Sceli Takes the Reins as New CEO of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, a Vancouver-based pioneer in advanced alternative fuel systems, has announced Dan Sceli as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sceli, a seasoned veteran in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, will also join the company's board of directors. He fills the shoes of Tony Guglielmin, who has been serving as the interim CEO and will continue his tenure on the board.

From The Woodbridge Group to Westport's Helm

Sceli's illustrious career spans over three decades, beginning with The Woodbridge Group, where he was part of the management team. His professional journey has led him through various roles in leading North American companies, demonstrating his expertise and leadership. Prior to joining Westport, Sceli served as the CEO and board member of the Cadillac Products Automotive Company. He also held the position of CEO at Peterson American Corporation for twelve years, further showcasing his executive prowess.

A Leader of Strategy, Change, and Transformation

Dan Hancock, chairman of Westport's board of directors, lauded Sceli as an entrepreneurial leader. With a robust background in strategy, change, and transformation within the automotive and manufacturing industries, Sceli is expected to steer Westport ably through its next phase of growth. Hancock is confident that Sceli's intricate knowledge of the global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) market makes him an optimal choice to guide Westport.

Westport's Future Under Sceli's Guidance

Sceli's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Westport, as the company explores hydrogen high-pressure direct injection (HPDITM) technology for heavy-duty trucks. With his commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and sustainable transportation solutions, the new CEO is poised to lead the company towards innovative and financially prudent ventures. Sceli's leadership and proven track record of driving transformation are expected to underpin Westport's continued success and its commitment to delivering sustainable and affordable transportation solutions.