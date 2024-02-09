Damotech Receives $750,000 Contribution for Green Transition of Quebec's Economy

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, recently announced a significant investment in the green transition of Quebec's economy. The Canadian government is providing financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the form of a $750,000 repayable contribution to Damotech, a Boisbriand-based company specializing in safety solutions for industrial storage systems. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

A Leap Forward in Eco-Friendly Operations

With a 30-year history and a LEED-certified plant, Damotech has long been committed to eco-friendly operations. The company's focus on extending the service life of client facilities aligns with the Canadian government's broader initiative to foster sustainable development and facilitate the adoption of clean technologies and greener products. The $750,000 contribution from CED will enable Damotech to acquire automated digital equipment, including a laser cutter and automated assembly cells, to improve productivity and competitiveness.

"This investment will allow us to double our production capacity by 2026 and meet growing demand for our products," said Eric Naaman, President of Damotech. "We are grateful for the support from the Canadian government and are excited to play an active role in Quebec's green transition."

Creating Jobs and Stimulating Economic Growth

In addition to improving productivity, the funding will also help Damotech create additional jobs in the province. The Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program, through which the contribution was awarded, seeks to stimulate strategic investments for long-term economic growth and a reduced environmental impact. The support for SMEs like Damotech is a crucial part of this initiative, as 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun transitioning to net-zero emissions.

"Our government is committed to supporting businesses like Damotech that are leading the way in sustainable development," said Minister Bibeau. "By investing in clean technologies and greener products, we are not only creating jobs and stimulating economic growth but also ensuring a cleaner, greener future for all Canadians."

A Bright Future for Quebec's Green Economy

As Damotech embarks on this new chapter in its journey, the company's commitment to sustainable practices and eco-friendly operations serves as an inspiring example for other SMEs in Quebec. With the support of the Canadian government, businesses like Damotech are poised to make significant contributions to the green transition of the province's economy.

The $750,000 repayable contribution from CED marks an important milestone in Damotech's growth and underscores the potential of Quebec's green economy. As more SMEs embrace clean technologies and greener products, the province is well on its way to becoming a leader in sustainable development and a model for other regions to follow.

By investing in the success of innovative companies like Damotech, the Canadian government is not only fostering economic growth but also helping to build a brighter, greener future for all.