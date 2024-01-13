Dallas Soonias Champions ‘Bad Cree’ in Canada Reads 2024 Debate

In what promises to be a compelling literary event, Canada Reads, the much-anticipated annual book debate, is all set to unfold from March 4-7, 2024. This year, the spotlight will be on the horror-tinged narrative, ‘Bad Cree’ by Jessica Johns, a novel that masterfully intertwines the real and the surreal. Former Canadian National Men’s Volleyball Team star and CBC Sports contributor, Dallas Soonias, will be championing the book in the debate.

‘Bad Cree’: A Journey into the Dark and the Unknown

The novel centers on Mackenzie, a young woman grappling with the guilt of her sister Sabrina’s death and terror-filled dreams that blur the line between reality and nightmare. The story draws the reader into a haunting world where Mackenzie is tormented by stalking crows and threats from a mysterious entity asserting to be her deceased sister. In a bid to confront her family’s grief and the violent history that haunts them, Mackenzie returns to her hometown in Alberta.

Jessica Johns: A Voice Like No Other

The author, Jessica Johns, carries a unique lineage of queer nehiyaw aunty heritage combined with English-Irish ancestry. She is a member of the Sucker Creek First Nation. Johns’ novel ‘Bad Cree’ is not her first brush with acclaim. The original short story version of ‘Bad Cree’ brought her the 2020 Writers’ Trust Journey Prize, and the novel earned her the MacEwan Book of the Year prize. The book’s appeal lies in its portrayal of intricate and flawed Indigenous characters, specifically the roles of aunties, debunking the stereotype of the ‘all-knowing’ native person.

Dallas Soonias: A Champion for ‘Bad Cree’

Dallas Soonias, the first Indigenous male to represent Canada in volleyball, will stand as a proponent for ‘Bad Cree’ at the Canada Reads debates. His credentials extend beyond the volleyball court to include contributions to CBC Sports and a short film ‘Frank Gets the Job Done,’ produced for the ImagineNATIVE Film Festival. Soonias’ affinity for the graphic novel genre, specifically the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, adds another dimension to his literary tastes.

The Canada Reads debates promise insightful discussions and are scheduled to be broadcast on CBC Radio, with a live stream on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, and CBCbooks.ca.