D-BOX Technologies Inc. Announces Departure of CFO David Montpetit

In a significant shift in the financial leadership of D-BOX Technologies Inc., the company announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Montpetit, effective March 31, 2024. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBO, D-BOX is renowned for creating immersive entertainment experiences that blend motion, vibration, and texture effects.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Leadership

Mr. Montpetit, who joined the company in January 2020, has been instrumental in guiding D-BOX through the financial turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic. His strategic insights and financial acumen have been pivotal in navigating the unprecedented challenges of the past few years. CEO, Mr. Sébastien Mailhot, commended Montpetit's contributions, expressing his pride in the accomplishments achieved during his tenure.

Transition and Continuity

Advertisment

In response to Mr. Montpetit's departure, D-BOX will commence a search for a new CFO, aiming to ensure a smooth transition and continued financial stability. The company, headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles and Beijing, partners with leading brands to enhance storytelling across multiple platforms, including movies, video games, virtual reality, and professional simulation.

Looking Forward

The press release also contained a series of forward-looking statements regarding D-BOX's plans and performance. These statements, however, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Despite the potential for changes in circumstances, D-BOX does not commit to updating any forward-looking statements.