D-BOX Technologies CFO David Montpetit to Depart, Company Begins Search for Successor

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of D-BOX Technologies Inc., Mr. David Montpetit, will exit from the company effective March 31, 2024. Montpetit, a significant contributor to the firm for a span of four years, will leave to explore new opportunities. CEO Mr. Sébastien Mailhot and the Board of Directors expressed their appreciation for his exceptional service, particularly emphasizing his achievements during challenging periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic. With Montpetit's departure, the search for a new CFO will commence to ensure an uninterrupted shift of duties.

A Look at D-BOX Technologies Inc.

D-BOX Technologies, stationed in Montreal, is renowned for crafting immersive entertainment experiences through motion, vibration, and texture effects. The company has a global footprint with offices located in Los Angeles and Beijing. D-BOX Technologies' proficiency lies in its unique offering, transforming entertainment into a multidimensional experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release also included forward-looking statements about the company's future plans, goals, and financial performance. However, these projections are based on current assumptions and are susceptible to risks and uncertainties. Such circumstances could lead to a significant deviation in actual outcomes. The company commits to updating any forward-looking information only as stipulated by Canadian securities laws.

