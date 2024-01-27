Cycling Canada Imposes Lifetime Ban on Cyclist Alexander Amiri for Ethics Violation

In a resounding affirmation of its commitment to ensuring a safe and ethical sports environment, Cycling Canada has imposed a lifetime ban on Victoria's road cyclist, Alexander Amiri. The 27-year-old cyclist known for representing British Columbia at the 2017 Canada Games has been found guilty of violating several sections of the 2021 Cycling Canada Code of Conduct and Ethics. The decision was made by an adjudicative panel under the Abuse-Free Sport Program, a scheme Cycling Canada joined in December 2022 to prevent and address maltreatment in sports.

Unraveling the Charges Against Amiri

The adjudicative panel found Amiri guilty of sexual misconduct and grooming of a minor. These severe violations have rendered Amiri permanently ineligible to engage with Cycling Canada in any capacity, be it as an athlete, coach, volunteer, or even a spectator. The confirmation of these charges and subsequent actions taken by Cycling Canada underline the severity of the breach and the organization's unwavering stance against such behavior.

Carrying the Mantle of Ethical Conduct in Sports

Cycling Canada's decision comes as part of its broader efforts to ensure an abuse-free sports environment. The organization joined the Abuse-Free Sport Program, operating under the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, in December 2022. This move was a clear message of Cycling Canada's commitment to creating a safe space for athletes and all other individuals involved in the sport.

Upholding the Integrity of the Sport

By imposing this lifetime ban, Cycling Canada is setting a precedent to deter anyone who might consider breaching the code of conduct in the future. The organization has lauded the courage of those who came forward with their accounts, thus playing a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the sport. This stern action is a powerful reminder to everyone in the sports world that unethical behavior will face stringent consequences, irrespective of the individual's standing or achievements in the sport.