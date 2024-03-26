CUNY's Newmark J-School Launches Emerging News Leadership Program with Google News Initiative

The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY has officially unveiled the first cohort for its groundbreaking Emerging News Leadership Program, a pivotal partnership with the Google News Initiative aimed at empowering rural and local media leaders. Selected from an impressive pool of applicants, 25 journalists from across five countries are set to begin this transformative journey on April 2, 2024.

Forging Future Leaders

With a curriculum designed to address the unique challenges faced by rural and local newsrooms, the Emerging News Leadership Program promises to equip participants with the advanced digital skills necessary for the modern media landscape. Through a comprehensive six-month, tuition-free program, these emerging leaders will delve into the business of journalism, focusing on sustainable practices and innovative solutions. Niketa Patel, Senior Director of Leadership Programs at Newmark J-School, expresses excitement over the diverse backgrounds and shared ambitions of the inaugural cohort, anticipating significant growth and development.

A Diverse and Dynamic Cohort

Representing Argentina, Brazil, Canada, the United States, and Zimbabwe, the selected journalists bring a wealth of experience from various media platforms, including magazines, newspapers, radio stations, and online startups. Many of these professionals helm newsrooms with fewer than 25 employees, underscoring the program's focus on enhancing leadership within small-scale operations. This initiative not only highlights the pivotal role of local journalism in fostering informed communities but also reinforces the global commitment to supporting underrepresented voices in the media industry.

Pathways to Progress

Participants will benefit from online classes led by seasoned experts from renowned newsrooms and organizations worldwide, coupled with personalized small-group coaching. This blend of theoretical knowledge and practical mentorship is designed to foster a holistic understanding of the contemporary media ecosystem, preparing these journalists to navigate the complexities of leadership in a rapidly evolving field. The program's commitment to diversity and innovation is a testament to the potential of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of journalism.

As the Emerging News Leadership Program embarks on its inaugural journey, the anticipation for its impact on the participants and their respective communities is palpable. This initiative not only sets the stage for a new era of media leadership but also reinforces the importance of investing in the development of local and rural journalism. The success of these journalists will undoubtedly inspire future cohorts, contributing to a vibrant, informed, and diverse global media landscape.