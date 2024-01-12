CU Inc. Announces Dividends for Preferred Shares, Cautions on Forward-Looking Statements

CU Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Utilities Limited, part of the ATCO Group, has declared dividends for its Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. The announcement made on January 11, 2024, specified the dividend as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act of Canada. This Alberta-based regulated utility corporation, managing assets valued at $18 billion, employs approximately 3,700 individuals and operates in pipelines, natural gas, and electricity transmission and distribution sectors.

Dividend Declaration and Payment Dates

CU Inc. declared a dividend of $0.1433 per share. Additionally, Canadian Utilities Ltd. announced a first quarter dividend of 45.31 cents per Class A non-voting and Class B common share. The common share dividend is payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2024. The board provided specific dividend amounts and payment dates for each series of Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, all of which are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Forward-looking Statements and Associated Risks

The announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the payment of dividends, identified by terms such as “expect,” “may,” “will,” and “intend.” CU Inc., however, warns that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to deviate from expectations. Factors influencing these outcomes include regulatory decisions, competitive forces in the industries CU Inc. operates in, prevailing economic conditions, and other external factors beyond the company’s control.

CU Inc.’s Confidence and Caution

Despite the inherent risks, CU Inc. expresses confidence in its forward-looking statements but advises not to overly rely on them, as they are based on current expectations and may not be indicative of future results. More information about the company can be accessed on the Canadian Utilities Limited website.