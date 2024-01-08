en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

CTV News Analysis: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Amid Global Crises

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
CTV News Analysis: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Amid Global Crises

The global geopolitical landscape is experiencing a pivotal moment as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, as reported by CTV News. Retired Major General Denis Thompson shed light on the potential repercussions of Israel’s aggressive strategies, which include civilian casualties and search-and-destroy tactics. Thompson’s analysis suggests that these tactics could potentially lead to the United States withdrawing its support.

Conflict Escalates in Gaza

Heather Wright, reporting from Gaza, paints a grim picture of Israel’s intensified ground offensive. The limited shelter options available for Palestinians have significantly exacerbated the crisis. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have ramped up their military campaign in Gaza. Such a ground offensive, as former Chief of Defense Staff of Canada suggests, would be among the most complex military operations.

Analyzing the New Phases of War

Military analyst Glenn Ignazio and other experts, including retired Major General David Fraser, discuss the evolving phases of this war. These discussions delve into the international rules of engagement and explore the labyrinthine complexity of diplomacy during the conflict. Nader Hashemi from Georgetown University posits that a military solution may not be the viable answer to this escalating conflict.

Global Events Amidst Unrest

In other global news, Afghanistan’s capital witnessed a minibus explosion, resulting in six deaths and 17 injuries. An investigation into this incident is currently underway. Meanwhile, Canada has experienced its first wave of winter weather following a mild start to the season. This change in weather has brought about snow and cold temperatures across various regions, including British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

As the world grapples with these international crises, the focus stays on the evolving geopolitical landscape, with the Israel-Hamas conflict at the forefront. The world watches as the situation unfolds, hoping for a peaceful resolution that spares further human suffering.

0
Canada International Affairs
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
15 mins ago
Youthful Desires: The Canadian Dream of Punjab's Youth
The desire to migrate to Canada is embedded in the heart of Punjab’s youth, particularly in the town of Nawanshahr. The dream is fueled by success stories in Punjabi music and cinema, and the perception of Canada as a land of opportunities. Figures like Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, alongside films such as ‘Aaja Mexico
Youthful Desires: The Canadian Dream of Punjab's Youth
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
48 mins ago
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
49 mins ago
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
18 mins ago
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Canada Braces for Major Winter Weather Events: Snowstorms and Deep Freezes
30 mins ago
Canada Braces for Major Winter Weather Events: Snowstorms and Deep Freezes
Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute
34 mins ago
Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute
Latest Headlines
World News
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
25 seconds
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
2 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
5 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
5 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
6 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
7 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
7 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
7 mins
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
7 mins
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
8 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
58 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app