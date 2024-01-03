CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

Unveiling an updated guidance on the Client Focused Reforms (CFRs), the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) have specifically addressed the issue of advisor ranking contests. The newly released FAQ 43 provides a clear understanding of client-facing interactions where the prohibition against misleading communications in advisory ranking contests is applicable.

Reinforcing the Rules

The guidance not only elucidates the rules around misleading communications but also emphasizes the mandatory obligation of both firms and individuals to abide by these rules. The CSA and CIRO are both adamant in their stance that compliance with these rules is not optional, but a stringent requirement. Immediate action from registrants is necessary in order to avoid compliance deficiencies in future reviews.

A Call to Action

This updated guidance serves as a reminder and a call to action for compliance with the updated rules provided by the CSA and CIRO. This was previously mentioned in an August Bulletin and is now being reinforced to ensure that misleading communications in advisory ranking contests are curbed.

The U.S. SEC’s Examination Priorities

Meanwhile, across the border, the U.S. SEC’s Division of Examinations has announced its 2024 examination priorities. The main focus will be on registered investment advisers, operational resiliency, information security, and private fund managers. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance may not be a priority for 2024, but firms managing ESG strategies should still expect scrutiny. The priorities also reaffirm EXAMS’ focus on advisers’ compliance programs, including private fund reforms and off-channel communications enforcement.