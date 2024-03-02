Cross River Seeks Economic, Empowerment Ties with Canada

In a significant move towards bolstering economic development and human empowerment, the Government of Cross River State has reached out to Canada, seeking enhanced bilateral ties and cooperation. Governor Bassey, leading the initiative, hosted a delegation from Global Affairs Canada, emphasizing areas such as ICT, agriculture, and agro-allied industries for potential collaboration. The meeting, aimed at fostering mutual benefits, underscored the importance of women's capacity building and economic empowerment, reflecting a shared vision for societal advancement.

The visit by the Canadian delegation, led by the Country Director of Global Affairs Canada, Djifa Ahado, was not only a courtesy call but a strategic dialogue to discuss the progress and impact of Canadian support in Cross River State over the last decade. Recognizing the transformative role of women and girls in poverty reduction and economic growth, the discussions revolved around enhancing women's political participation and economic empowerment. The Cross River State's recognition for its impactful utilization of Canadian support sets a precedence for deepening cooperative efforts.

Advancing Economic and Social Development

With Africa emerging as a significant economy, Governor Bassey's commitment to partnering with Canada reflects a strategic approach to leveraging international relationships for local development. The engagement with Canadian officials and development partners, including ActionAid Nigeria, UN Women, and CUSO International, signifies a collaborative effort towards sustainable development, particularly in empowering women and fostering economic growth. The emphasis on ICT, agriculture, and related sectors highlights the potential for innovation and development in these areas.

The dialogue between Cross River State and Canada opens avenues for enhanced collaboration, with a focus on sustainability and long-term impact. The ongoing programs supported by the Canadian Government in Cross River State serve as a foundation for future initiatives aimed at economic empowerment and societal advancement. The commitment from both sides to continue and expand this partnership promises to yield benefits not only for Cross River State and Nigeria but also for Canada, fostering a stronger, mutually beneficial relationship.