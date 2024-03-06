Crime Stoppers Seeks Help to Find Wanted Woman Jessica Lynn Demyen for Property Theft

Crime Stoppers has issued a province-wide warrant for Jessica Lynn Demyen, urging the public to aid in her capture. Demyen, 35, faces charges for possession of stolen property over $5000, marking her as one of Kelowna's most wanted. Described as a Caucasian female with black hair and green eyes, she stands 5'1" tall and weighs 106 lbs. Authorities caution against approaching her and advise contacting Crime Stoppers with any information.

Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance

In an effort to apprehend Jessica Lynn Demyen, Crime Stoppers has announced a cash reward for tips leading to her arrest. The call for public assistance follows the issuance of a province-wide warrant dated March 5, 2024. Demyen's identification details and a photograph have been widely disseminated in hopes of facilitating her capture. The public is reminded to exercise caution and report sightings to Crime Stoppers rather than engaging with the suspect.

Background of the Case

Demyen's legal troubles stem from a single count of possession of stolen property exceeding $5000. The charge implicates her in a significant property crime, contributing to her notoriety and the prioritization of her case by law enforcement. Crime Stoppers, along with local RCMP, are spearheading the search, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in ensuring Demyen's swift apprehension. The case number, RCMP File 2023-21107, has been made public to facilitate information sharing.

How to Report Information

Individuals with knowledge of Jessica Lynn Demyen's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted through their hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net. The organization assures confidentiality and emphasizes that informants need not reveal their identities to claim the cash reward. This approach aims to maximize public participation while safeguarding the safety and anonymity of tipsters.

As the search for Jessica Lynn Demyen continues, the collaboration between law enforcement and the community plays a crucial role. The joint effort underscores the effectiveness of public assistance in crime prevention and resolution. While the outcome of this particular case remains to be seen, it serves as a compelling example of the power of collective vigilance and responsiveness in maintaining public safety.