Cranbrook Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery

The tranquility of Cranbrook was shattered on December 18, when an armed robbery thrust its residents into a state of heightened alert. The suspect, later identified as Ashley Nicole Casimer, allegedly threatened two people with a firearm and absconded with their money.

Investigation and Arrest

Following an intensive investigation, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) unearthed that Casimer was still in possession of the alleged firearm. This discovery prompted a search of a residence on the 2500 block of 12th Street North on the first day of the new year. The operation, handled by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, was fruitful, resulting in the recovery of the firearm and the unearthing of suspected drugs.

Ashley Nicole Casimer: The Suspect

At the heart of this case is Ashley Nicole Casimer, a 39-year-old resident of Cranbrook. Following the search, RCMP arrested Casimer, who remains in custody. The BC Prosecution Service has since charged her with robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon while prohibited. The charges are serious, casting a long shadow over Casimer’s future.

Call for Public Assistance

In an effort to close the gaps in this case, the RCMP is seeking additional information from the public. This call to action underscores the importance of community collaboration in maintaining safety and justice. The RCMP encourages anyone with information to step forward, promising anonymity through Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain unidentified.