Craig David's 7 Days Commitment Tour Across North America: Dates and Tickets

Renowned British singer Craig David is set to embark on his 7 Days Commitment tour across North America, with the highly-anticipated announcement revealing an exclusive performance in Toronto, Canada. The tour will kick off on May 4 at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will culminate in a grand finale on May 16 in Washington, D.C.
Craig David's North American Tour: A Dance Through Time
Craig David, a staple in the music industry since the late '90s, is bringing his signature sound and style to North America for an eight-show extravaganza. With his unique blend of R&B, pop, and UK garage, fans can expect a nostalgic yet modern experience, complete with David's trademark vocals and infectious energy.
The 7 Days Commitment tour will feature a diverse setlist, encompassing David's extensive discography and showcasing his growth as an artist. From his breakout hit "7 Days" to his latest releases, the tour promises to be a celebration of David's enduring talent and his ability to captivate audiences with his heartfelt lyrics and dynamic performances.
Toronto: A Stop on Craig David's 7 Days Commitment Tour
On May 11, Craig David will grace the stage of Toronto's History, a fitting venue for an artist who has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Fans in attendance can expect an unforgettable evening filled with David's greatest hits and a few surprises along the way. As one of the most anticipated stops on the tour, Toronto is sure to be a highlight for both David and his fans.
David expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour, stating, "I'm thrilled to be bringing the 7 Days Commitment tour to North America and to be performing in some incredible cities. I can't wait to connect with my fans and share my music with a wider audience."
Tickets and Tour Dates: Be A Part of the 7 Days Commitment
Tickets for Craig David's 7 Days Commitment tour will be available to the general public starting February 16. Presales will also begin on the same day at noon local time. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets are expected to sell out fast for this highly-anticipated event.
Tour dates:
- May 4 - Lovers & Friends Festival, Las Vegas, NV
- May 6 - TBD, San Francisco, CA
- May 8 - The Shrine, Los Angeles, CA
- May 10 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL
- May 11 - History, Toronto, Canada
- May 13 - Terminal 5, New York, NY
- May 14 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
- May 16 - The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
As Craig David prepares to embark on his North American tour, fans from coast to coast eagerly await the chance to see this legendary artist in action. With his captivating stage presence and undeniable talent, David's 7 Days Commitment tour is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary journey. Secure your tickets on February 16 and join Craig David on his 7 Days Commitment tour.