Cowichan Valley Probus Club: Fostering Fellowship Among Retirees Since 1996

Founded with the aim of enriching the social lives of retired and semi-retired individuals, the Cowichan Valley Probus Club has been a beacon of community and camaraderie for over two decades. Established by the Rotary Club of Duncan in 1996, it continues to welcome members from diverse backgrounds, offering a plethora of activities from hikes and luncheons to educational talks.

History and Mission

The Probus Club, originating in the UK in 1965, was designed to provide a social gathering point for retirees. The Cowichan Valley chapter has stayed true to this mission, focusing on social, rather than fundraising, activities. With over 36,500 members across Canada, the local club boasts a membership eager to engage in its monthly meetings and various social events, emphasizing the importance of fellowship and intellectual stimulation.

Activities and Engagement

Members enjoy a wide range of activities including monthly hikes, special outings to museums, and luncheons at local eateries, ensuring there's something for everyone. The club's emphasis on guest speakers at monthly meetings introduces members to a variety of topics, from undersea fibre optics to personal travel experiences, enriching their knowledge and sparking conversation. The welcoming environment encourages both new and long-standing members to share their stories and expertise, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Looking to the Future

As the club looks forward, it remains dedicated to its original purpose while adapting to the interests and needs of its members. Whether through the introduction of new activities or the continuation of popular traditions like the monthly hikes and luncheons, the Cowichan Valley Probus Club aims to remain a vital part of its members' lives, encouraging friendship and learning in the retirement years. The club's open policy for new members ensures that the spirit of Probus - professional and business at its core - continues to thrive in the Cowichan Valley.