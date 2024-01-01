en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates

In Saskatchewan, Canada, the specter of COVID-19 continues to loom, albeit less ominously than before. Medical health officers from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) report that the virus is still present, but not as widespread. Over a two-week period in December, there were 569 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU), and one unfortunate death.

Community Efforts and Vaccination Push

Dr. Simon Kapaj, a Saskatoon medical health officer, lauded the community’s effort in staving off the virus. He stressed the importance of continuing these efforts, particularly in light of the province’s respiratory illness tracker’s recent figures. Despite the numbers, there seems to be a worrying trend within the community; the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine remains low. The Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report indicates only 17% of eligible individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccine since mid-September.

The Impact of Vaccine Fatigue

Dr. Julie Kryzanowski, SHA’s deputy chief medical health officer, suggests that vaccine fatigue could be a significant factor contributing to these low vaccination rates. The fatigue seems to be spilling over to other areas as well, with the flu vaccination rates also being reported as low at 22.5%. This is concerning as medical professionals continue to tout vaccination as the most effective protection against the virus, especially given the availability of vaccines targeting current variants.

COVID-19: A Predictable Pattern?

Health experts like epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine expect COVID-19 to follow a more predictable pattern in the future, but they also foresee a surge in the numbers of respiratory diseases in the coming months. Despite the predictions and the push for vaccination, the public is reminded to maintain precautions such as hand-washing and staying home when ill to prevent the spread of the disease.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims

By Salman Khan

New Year’s Eve Theft at Village Shopping Centre Leads to Foot Chase and Arrest

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Condo Sold for $1.6M After Significant Price Reduction

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events ...
@Canada · 1 hour
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events ...
heart comment 0
Rookie Goalie Dennis Hildeby Steps Up for Toronto Maple Leafs

By Salman Khan

Rookie Goalie Dennis Hildeby Steps Up for Toronto Maple Leafs
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy
Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked

By Salman Khan

Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates

By Salman Khan

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
36 seconds
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
1 min
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
3 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
3 mins
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
10 mins
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
12 mins
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
12 mins
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
15 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
15 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
17 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
17 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app