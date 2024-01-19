Court Rules in Bombardier's Favour in Engine Cost Dispute with Honeywell

In a recent ruling by a Quebec Superior Court judge, a significant shift has been marked in an eight-year-long feud between two multinational conglomerates, Honeywell International Inc. and Bombardier Inc. The court has ruled that Honeywell International Inc. must negotiate jet engine prices in good faith with Bombardier Inc.

Unveiling the Dispute

This ruling is a part of the ongoing friction over engine costs for Bombardier's Challenger business jets. Bombardier Inc., a renowned Canadian manufacturer of business jets, had alleged that Honeywell International Inc. has been breaching contract terms by escalating engine prices and offering more favourable terms to competitors. This violation was in stark contrast to their contractual obligations that demanded improvements and cost reductions over time.

Repercussions of the Ruling

As part of the consequences of this ruling, Honeywell is now required to provide their sales records to an independent auditor for verification. The intent is to cross-check if Honeywell had indeed been selling engines to competitors at lower prices, which is a clear infringement of their contract with Bombardier.

Seeking Justified Compensation

Bombardier, having invested $18 million in the product and being the 'launch customer' for Honeywell's engines, which had not been produced anew in over 25 years prior to the Challenger, is seeking justified compensation. The company aims to obtain $447 million in damages for alleged overpayment between 2012 and 2017. In addition, Bombardier also aspires to reduce future prices, safeguarding its financial interests.

Despite Honeywell’s appeal against the ruling, Bombardier continues to contest it. The judge found significant similarities between engines sold to Bombardier and its competitors. This implies that Bombardier is entitled to the best price according to the contract, thus strengthening their case.