Court Interpreter Stabbed in Longueuil Courthouse, Quebec: Suspect Charged

A horrifying spectacle unfolded at the Longueuil courthouse in Quebec on Tuesday, when a 68-year-old court interpreter was severely injured in a knife attack. The victim, Hai Thach, known for his professional reputation, is currently fighting for his life.

Advertisment

Details of the Attack

Alexandre Garc�s, 44, was identified as the assailant and was promptly arrested on the scene. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon, as specified in court documents. Garc�s made his court appearance on Wednesday, with a bail hearing slated for Thursday. The police have clarified that the suspect and the victim had no prior acquaintance, leaving the motive of the attack shrouded in uncertainty.

Repercussions of the Incident

Advertisment

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with a lawyer who bore witness to the grisly aftermath recounting a bloodied scene. The Ordre des traducteurs, terminologues et interpr�tes agr�es du Qu�bec, the professional order representing interpreters and translators in Quebec, voiced their profound sorrow over the incident and wished for Thach's speedy recovery.

Security Concerns

In the aftermath of the stabbing, attention has been drawn towards the lack of security in courthouses outside of Montreal. The incident has sparked discussions on the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard the well-being of all court attendees.