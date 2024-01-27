Couple Sues WestJet for $70,000 Over Travel Document Dispute

In a recent development, Dr. Garland Reynolds and his wife, Nordia Banton-Reynolds, have filed lawsuits against Canadian airline, WestJet, each seeking compensation of $35,000. The lawsuits stem from an incident in November 2023, when the couple, accompanied by their two children, embarked on a family vacation from Kelowna to Cancun.

Travel Document Dispute

However, the return journey on November 6 turned into a distressing ordeal. WestJet staff in Cancun allegedly denied Nordia Banton-Reynolds the right to board the flight, citing issues with her travel documents. WestJet suggested that the couple visit the Canadian embassy in Mexico City to secure new documents.

Additional Expenses Incurred

Instead of following WestJet's advice, the couple chose to fly back with Air Canada on November 10. Interestingly, Air Canada and the Canadian Border Service Agency accepted the same documents that WestJet had earlier refused. The unplanned extension of their stay in Cancun resulted in additional costs for flights and taxis, hotel accommodations, meals, and lost income. Dr. Reynolds' claim includes these costs, totaling $35,000.

Emotional Trauma Claimed

Nordia Banton-Reynolds is claiming the same amount in damages, with a significant portion attributed to emotional trauma. The couple's demand for compensation includes emotional distress, highlighting the mental impact of the incident.

Thus far, WestJet has not formally responded to the lawsuits. The company has stated that it does not comment on ongoing legal matters, leaving the allegations unproven in court. This case unfolds as a reminder of the responsibilities airlines bear and the potential legal consequences of their actions.