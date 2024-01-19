Corus Entertainment Inc.'s Annual Meeting Sees Robust Shareholder Participation and Approval

In a display of robust participation, Corus Entertainment Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders saw 3,263,231 Class A Voting Shares, constituting nearly 97% of the total issued and outstanding shares, being voted. The shareholders gave their decisive approval to all agenda items, including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the authorization for directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

Electing the Visionaries

The voting led to the election of eight director nominees who are to serve until the next Annual Meeting or until their successors are appointed. Such a significant turnout and the unanimity of decisions underline the shareholders' confidence in the company's direction and leadership.

A Media Powerhouse

Established in 1999, Corus Entertainment Inc. is a leading media and content company that boasts a diverse portfolio. Its offerings span television and radio stations, digital platforms, and content creation and distribution through its various studios and agencies. Corus is particularly recognized for its specialty television services, radio stations, conventional television stations, as well as digital and streaming platforms and media services.

Creating and Distributing Quality Content

Corus's content creation and distribution prowess shine through its world-class animation studio, Nelvana, and Corus Studios, a producer of both scripted and unscripted content. In addition, the company owns digital agencies, entertainment companies, and even a children's book publishing house.

Its premium brands span multiple genres and platforms, including Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, and many more, along with streaming platforms like STACKTV and the Global TV App. Corus has also formed a strategic partnership with Paramount Global's Pluto TV for domestic advertising and original content.