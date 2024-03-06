Corus Entertainment Dominates with 65 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations: A Comprehensive Triumph

Corus Entertainment Inc. announced a remarkable achievement of receiving 65 nominations for the Canadian Screen Awards, signifying a significant endorsement of its diverse content spectrum. The nominations span across various categories, highlighting Corus's dedication to delivering high-quality programming in drama, news, lifestyle, and children's entertainment. Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President of Networks and Content at Corus, expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the company's commitment to exceptional storytelling and partnership with Canadian talent.

Global Recognition in Key Categories

Global, a major player under the Corus umbrella, garnered 13 nominations, with its original series 'Robyn Hood' leading the pack with five nominations, including for Best Supporting Performer and Best Guest Performance. 'ET Canada' and 'Big Brother Canada' also received notable nods, showcasing Global's impact in both scripted and unscripted domains. Corus's focus on quality and innovation has been integral to its success in captivating audiences nationwide.

Nelvana and Corus Kids Shine in Children's Content

Nelvana, Corus's acclaimed animation studio, alongside Corus Kids networks, secured 21 nominations, underscoring Corus's leadership in children's programming. Recognized for their compelling storytelling and creative excellence, nominations include Best Writing, Best Picture Editing, and Best Original Music in Animation, affirming Corus's role in shaping the future of children's entertainment in Canada and beyond.

Corus Lifestyle and News Platforms Achieve Excellence

Corus's Lifestyle Networks and Global News have been acknowledged with 13 and 7 nominations respectively, highlighting the diverse appeal of Corus's content across various genres. From engaging lifestyle programming to trusted news reporting, Corus has effectively catered to a wide audience base, reinforcing its position as a leading content creator and broadcaster. The nominations also celebrate the exceptional work of anchors, reporters, and production teams, showcasing the talent that drives Corus's success.

The remarkable achievement of receiving 65 Canadian Screen Awards nominations not only celebrates Corus Entertainment's commitment to quality, diversity, and innovation but also sets a high standard for Canadian content creation. As Corus continues to forge meaningful connections with audiences through captivating storytelling, this recognition serves as a testament to the creative spirit and dedication of its production partners and teams. The future looks bright for Corus, as it remains steadfast in its mission to entertain and inform Canadians with compelling and relevant content.