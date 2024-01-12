Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay

In two separate incidents in Cornwall, police encounters have led to arrests and charges. The first incident involved a 51-year-old man named Michel Piette, who has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and breaching his probation that required him to keep the peace. The alleged assault took place on January 6, and Piette was taken into custody on a Wednesday. After his arrest, he was released and is now scheduled to appear in court on February 13.

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Second Arrest

The second incident involved a traffic stop which led to the arrest of 34-year-old Louis Jacques. The police allege that Jacques was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. As a result, Jacques faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaching his probation, which also required him to maintain the peace. Unlike Piette, Jacques has been held in police custody pending a bail hearing in Cornwall court.

Arrests in Torquay County Lines Operation

In a separate development, two teenage boys from Torquay were arrested in relation to a suspected county lines operation. This operation involved the import of crack cocaine and heroin, and the exploitation of children to distribute drugs. The arrests were made following a months-long intelligence operation by several police forces including Avon and Somerset Police, Devon and Cornwall Police, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, Metropolitan Police, and Merseyside Police.

Items Seized in Operation

During the operation, several items were seized from properties including drugs, phones, cash, weapons, and more. Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Stuart Hassell stated that the operation was an outstanding example of cross-border and inter-agency working, which resulted in four people being arrested.