Canada

Cornwall Man’s Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
In a tragic turn of events, Oliver Doughty, a 49-year-old man from Camborne, ended his life through the ingestion of a lethal substance.

This substance, known for causing blood deoxygenation and potential heart and respiratory failure, was procured from a Canadian website currently under investigation.

The website’s links to 88 deaths in the UK have drawn the attention of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The website in question is reportedly tied to Kenneth Law, a man accused of distributing a lethal substance to individuals at risk of suicide.

Law is believed to have dispatched packages to customers in over 40 countries, making this a matter of international concern.

Canada Crime
Rizwan Shah

