Cornwall Empowered with Building Safer Communities Fund

The City of Cornwall is the proud recipient of a Building Safer Communities Fund from the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada. This substantial financial injection, set to span three and a half years, is a strategic move designed to assist Municipalities and Indigenous governments in addressing the escalating issue of gun and gang-related violence by bolstering community-led projects.

Advertisment

Confronting Gun and Gang Violence

With an alarming upsurge in police-related incidents involving youth, the community has resolved to prioritize youth-focused programs. The central idea behind this strategy is preventative: these programs aim to equip the youth with the tools they need to resist the allure of gang-related activities, thereby mitigating the potential for gun violence.

Empowering Local Organizations

Advertisment

The Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area has taken the reins in administering micro-grants. These grants, designed to jumpstart new programs or sustain existing ones that may lack funding, are a vital cog in the machinery aimed at keeping gun and gang violence at bay. The programs these grants support are diverse, ranging from restorative justice and recreational activities to mental health support and life skills development, all forming a holistic approach to community safety.

Grant Applications Open

Organizations interested in applying for a micro-grant are encouraged to submit their applications by March 8th, 2024. It is important to note that late submissions will not be accepted, underscoring the importance of timeliness in this initiative. Detailed instructions on how to apply for these grants can be found on the City of Cornwall's website, making the process as accessible as possible for prospective applicants.