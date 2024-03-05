Coquitlam RCMP Seeks New Chief After Supt. Keith Bramhill Steps Down, Insp. Darren Carr Steps In

In a significant reshuffling at the Coquitlam RCMP, Supt. Keith Bramhill has stepped down, and Insp. Darren Carr has assumed the role of acting Officer in Charge, marking a new chapter for the detachment that oversees the safety and security of Coquitlam and its surrounding communities. This development comes amidst a broader transition within the local emergency services, with both Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam on the lookout for new fire chiefs.

Advertisment

Leadership Change at the Helm

The departure of Supt. Keith Bramhill, who had been with the RCMP since 1991 and led the Tri-City unit since December 2020, has prompted the initiation of a recruitment campaign by the RCMP Lower Mainland headquarters. With a career that spanned various capacities including a management services officer at the Richmond detachment and operations manager at YVR, Bramhill's exit is a notable event in the local law enforcement landscape. Stepping into his shoes, at least temporarily, is Insp. Darren Carr who, before this appointment, served as the operation officer for the Coquitlam detachment since 2020. Carr, who transitioned to the RCMP in 2000 after a stint in the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom, expressed his pride and honor in leading the detachment during this period of transition.

Community Involvement in the Selection Process

Advertisment

Highlighting the community-centric approach to law enforcement in the region, the selection process for the new Officer in Charge involves significant participation from the local municipalities. Coquitlam's general manager of community safety, Jim Ogloff, mentioned that the cities of Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, along with the kwikwəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation, and the villages of Anmore and Belcarra, are integral to the selection process. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of ensuring that the new leadership aligns with the values and needs of the diverse communities it will serve.

Broader Transitions in Emergency Services

Apart from the leadership change in the RCMP, the region is also witnessing transitions in its fire services. Coquitlam is in the process of selecting a new fire chief to replace Jim Ogloff, while Port Coquitlam announced that Blake Clarkson would be taking over from Chief Robert Kipps on March 14. These changes in the emergency services leadership come at a time when the communities are increasingly focusing on enhancing safety and security measures to better serve their residents.

As the search for a new RCMP chief and fire chiefs continues, the communities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and their surrounding areas watch closely, hopeful that the new leaders will carry forward the legacy of their predecessors while bringing fresh perspectives to tackle the challenges of modern law enforcement and emergency services. The coming months will be a period of transition and adaptation, but also an opportunity for renewed commitment to public safety and community well-being.