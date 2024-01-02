en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Coquitlam RCMP Enforces Traffic Regulations: Over 4,000 Violation Tickets Issued

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Coquitlam RCMP Enforces Traffic Regulations: Over 4,000 Violation Tickets Issued

In an effort to increase road safety, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Coquitlam have stepped up traffic regulation enforcement throughout the past year, focusing on High Accident Zone Enforcement (HAZE) areas. This specialized enforcement has resulted in the issuance of 4,163 violation tickets.

Critical Areas of Enforcement

The Mary Hill Bypass, the intersection at Lougheed at Pinetree Way, and Como Lake Avenue saw the highest number of issued tickets out of all the HAZE areas. These tickets were primarily for offenses like speeding and distracted driving. The enforcement initiatives were informed by accident data from the Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC), and the use of Speed Watch volunteers and radar detectors.

Aiming for Road Safety

Staff Sgt. Mark McCutcheon, the traffic services commander, emphasized that the aim of this enforcement is not merely punitive. Instead, it seeks to reduce harm and change unlawful behavior to increase road safety. McCutcheon also expressed a desire to align public perception with actual collision statistics through transparency about enforcement areas and methods.

Transparency and Ongoing Commitment

The RCMP have disclosed specific dates and locations where traffic officers were active, highlighting their ongoing commitment to these initiatives. The ‘Counter Attack’ enforcement, which was mentioned multiple times, is one such initiative. The RCMP’s actions and commitment to transparency underline their commitment to road safety in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue

By Sakchi Khandelwal

South Okanagan Transforms Winter Without Snow: A Tale of Ice Skating and Community Spirit

By Salman Khan

Honda Service Technician Endangers Safety with Reckless Test Drive ...
@Automotive · 12 mins
Honda Service Technician Endangers Safety with Reckless Test Drive ...
heart comment 0
Chatham Woman Arrested Twice in Two Hours, Violates Release Conditions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chatham Woman Arrested Twice in Two Hours, Violates Release Conditions
Seven Arrested for Impaired Driving During New Year’s Weekend in Thunder Bay

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Seven Arrested for Impaired Driving During New Year's Weekend in Thunder Bay
Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Season Challenges: Hockey Central Panel Discussion

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Season Challenges: Hockey Central Panel Discussion
Alberta’s Reshape T1D Study: Transforming Patient Care in Type 1 Diabetes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Alberta's Reshape T1D Study: Transforming Patient Care in Type 1 Diabetes
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
17 seconds
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
43 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
46 seconds
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
47 seconds
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
59 seconds
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
1 min
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
1 min
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
1 min
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
43 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
37 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app