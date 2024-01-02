Coquitlam RCMP Enforces Traffic Regulations: Over 4,000 Violation Tickets Issued

In an effort to increase road safety, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Coquitlam have stepped up traffic regulation enforcement throughout the past year, focusing on High Accident Zone Enforcement (HAZE) areas. This specialized enforcement has resulted in the issuance of 4,163 violation tickets.

Critical Areas of Enforcement

The Mary Hill Bypass, the intersection at Lougheed at Pinetree Way, and Como Lake Avenue saw the highest number of issued tickets out of all the HAZE areas. These tickets were primarily for offenses like speeding and distracted driving. The enforcement initiatives were informed by accident data from the Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC), and the use of Speed Watch volunteers and radar detectors.

Aiming for Road Safety

Staff Sgt. Mark McCutcheon, the traffic services commander, emphasized that the aim of this enforcement is not merely punitive. Instead, it seeks to reduce harm and change unlawful behavior to increase road safety. McCutcheon also expressed a desire to align public perception with actual collision statistics through transparency about enforcement areas and methods.

Transparency and Ongoing Commitment

The RCMP have disclosed specific dates and locations where traffic officers were active, highlighting their ongoing commitment to these initiatives. The ‘Counter Attack’ enforcement, which was mentioned multiple times, is one such initiative. The RCMP’s actions and commitment to transparency underline their commitment to road safety in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.