Copper Theft in British Columbia: A Persistent Threat Despite Stricter Laws

Despite a significant 80% reduction in copper theft in British Columbia over the past decade, the crime continues to pose a considerable threat. Stringent laws implemented under the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Act (MDRA) in 2012 have contributed to this decline, yet recent incidents underscore the persistent risks associated with the illicit trade in copper.

Impact of the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Act

The MDRA, a pioneering legislation in the province, mandates sellers to provide identification, prohibits cash payments exceeding $50, and necessitates record keeping of transactions. This has been instrumental in making the sale of stolen copper challenging. B.C. Hydro reports a decrease in copper theft incidents, with about 63 occurrences amounting to nearly $495,000 in damages in the last two years. This is a marked improvement from the annual damages of approximately $1 million recorded in 2012.

Ongoing Dangers of Copper Theft

Despite these strides, recent events like an explosion in Prince George, resulting from stolen copper gas lines, accentuate the persistent dangers associated with copper theft. These incidents can lead to severe injuries or even fatalities, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and action.

Need for Holistic Measures

Experts, including Tyler Mierzwa, a criminology masters student, argue that while the MDRA has its merits, it also imposes a burden on legitimate metal dealers and does not address the underlying causes of theft. Mierzwa proposes additional measures such as a centralized online reporting system and revisions to the Canadian Criminal Code to consider the total cost of theft, including damages. This could serve as a stronger deterrent to potential criminals. Dov Dimant, a metal dealer in the area, finds the current regulations impractical and posits that social interventions like housing, health, and employment services could effectively address the motivation for copper theft. The B.C. ministry of public safety is mulling over revising the acceptable forms of ID for sellers and is open to public consultation on the matter. While laws are essential, experts emphasize that broader societal changes are needed to tackle the complex issues underpinning the theft of valuable metals like copper.