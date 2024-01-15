COPL Requests Exemptions Amid Financial Struggles and Upcoming Offering

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL), listed on both the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: XOP) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: COPL), has sought exemptions from certain regulations under Policy 4 of the CSE. These rules pertain to Corporate Governance, Security Holder Approvals and Miscellaneous Provisions and are typically invoked for offerings that involve issuing a volume of securities exceeding 100% of those currently in circulation.

Exception Request Amid Financial Struggles

The plea for exceptions stems from the company’s current financial difficulties, which were disclosed in prior news releases and public statements. COPL’s precarious financial status, coupled with an already established pact to finalize the offering, has led to this extraordinary measure. The independent directors have ratified that the offering is in the company’s best interests and reasonable given the circumstances.

Feasibility and ‘Related Person’ Involvement

COPL contends that obtaining security holder approval or conducting a rights offering to existing holders under identical terms as the new offering is not feasible. Furthermore, the involvement of a ‘Related Person’ in the offering has necessitated COPL to also seek an exemption from the requirement to issue a news release five days prior to the offering. The offering is slated to close early next week, adding urgency to the exemption request.

Implications of the Exemptions

The exemptions, if granted, would allow COPL to circumvent some of the regulatory steps usually mandated for such offerings. This would expedite the offering process and potentially provide the company with much-needed financial relief. However, the move could also raise questions about transparency and due process, especially considering the involvement of a ‘Related Person’ in the offering. As the situation unfolds, the financial markets and stakeholders of COPL will be watching closely.