COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses

As the dust settles on the COP28 climate conference, the implications for global businesses across various industries and markets are gradually coming to light. The conference brought together legal experts from Gowling WLG, specializing in environmental law, energy, and sustainability, who offered valuable insights into the outcomes, exploring the impact on the Middle East, Canada, the UK, and globally.

Key Outcomes: The Global Stocktake and Final Text

The COP28 conference saw the initiation of a global stocktake, a crucial step toward assessing the progress made in achieving the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement. Additionally, the final text from COP28, although not flawless, marked a significant stride forward by explicitly addressing the issue of fossil fuels—a topic that has been consciously avoided in the past. The recognition of Green Guarantee Company, aimed at bridging the climate finance gap by providing guarantees for climate resilience projects, is a noteworthy development.

The Just Transition Principle

The conference also highlighted the importance of a just transition, a principle that ensures no community, demographic, or emerging economy is left behind in the fight against climate change. This is particularly relevant for empowering women, youth, and communities from developing nations.

Industry Impact: Edison International

Notably, Edison International called for drastic action and reform to expedite the construction of emissions-reducing infrastructure. The company pledged, along with 25 global utilities, to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company also visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single solar power facility, projected to eliminate 61⁄2 million tons of carbon emissions annually by 2030.

Health and Climate: A New Conversation

For the first time, COP28 included health policies and issues in its agenda. The conference culminated in the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, signed by 123 countries, aiming to incorporate health objectives into national climate policies, increase funding and cross-sector collaboration, and transform the health system into a low carbon, climate-resilient, and equitable one.

Finances and Commitments

The conference also sparked significant leaps in climate finance, with $85 billion in funding mobilized. Key achievements included the launch of ALTÉRRA, a $30 billion private finance vehicle, and the endorsement of the COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture Food Climate.

In conclusion, while the COP28 conference did not result in a perfect agreement, it represented a step, albeit small, in the right direction, with the panelists offering a ‘glass half full’ perspective. They emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and action to address climate change effectively, underlining the role of businesses in this endeavor.