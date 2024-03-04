Cooke Aquaculture Co-Founder Gifford Cooke Passes, Leaves Global Seafood Legacy

With profound sadness, Cooke Aquaculture announced the passing of its co-founder, Gifford Cooke. The visionary behind the global seafood empire left an indelible mark on the industry and community, having turned a local family business into an international powerhouse. Cooke Aquaculture, founded in 1985 in Kelly Cove, N.B., by Gifford and his sons, Glenn and Michael Cooke, now stands as a testament to their enduring legacy.

A Visionary's Journey

Starting as a marine mechanic in Blacks Harbour, N.B., Gifford Cooke's journey to the pinnacle of the seafood industry is a tale of ambition, hard work, and dedication. Under his guidance, Cooke Aquaculture transformed from a single farm operation into a global leader, employing nearly 13,000 people across 15 countries. The company's commitment to community and conservation projects highlights the depth of Gifford's impact beyond the corporate world.

Legacy of Leadership

Gifford Cooke's leadership style was marked by his outgoing personality, robust work ethic, and friendly sense of humour. His steadfast faith and dedication to the family business have left an indelible mark on both the company and the community it serves. Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations, praised Gifford and his family for their role in elevating Cooke Aquaculture to a global seafood leader with fully integrated facilities, product lines, and distribution networks.

Condolences and Contributions

In light of Gifford Cooke's passing, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs extended condolences to the Cooke family, recognizing the significant contributions Cooke Aquaculture has made to the economic fabric of not only New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada but also on an international scale. The loss of Gifford Cooke is not just the passing of a business pioneer but of a community pillar who believed in the power of local initiatives to make global impacts.

As we reflect on Gifford Cooke's remarkable journey, it's clear that his legacy will continue to influence the seafood industry for years to come. His life's work, characterized by innovation, leadership, and community engagement, serves as an enduring blueprint for success. Gifford's vision of a family business that could reach across the globe has been realized, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends borders and generations.