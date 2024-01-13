Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall

After eight long years, Cook Medical has triumphantly re-introduced its hydrophilic selective catheter, the Slip-Cath, to the medical markets of the United States and Canada. The device was initially recalled in 2016, despite having received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012. The Slip-Cath, designed for angiographic procedures, is applicable in both vascular and non-vascular contexts.

A Sophisticated Medical Device

The catheter is meant to be used in conjunction with vascular access sheaths, wire guides, and other treatment devices. Its reintroduction comes complete with a protective foil packaging, considerably extending its shelf life up to three years. The Slip-Cath incorporates Cook Medical’s Beacon Tip technology, a feature designed to enhance visibility during procedures. Alongside this, it also sports a hydrophilic coating, an element added to bolster performance.

Behind The Re-launch

This re-engineered product, along with the improved processes, are the direct result of Cook Medical’s collaboration with clinical experts. This partnership aimed to meet the ever-evolving demands of interventional practices, an essential aspect of contemporary medicine. Cook Medical’s director of product management for Interventional Radiology, Remco van der Meel, has publicly expressed his excitement about the product’s return. He emphasized the persistent requests from customers over the years for the re-introduction of the device, underlining its importance in the sphere of interventional medical procedures.