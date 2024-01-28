Convoy Commemorates 2022 Blockade, Highlights Ongoing Legal Battle

A cavalcade of nearly 200 vehicles embarked on a journey from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alberta, this past Saturday. This event was held to remember the second anniversary of the initial convoy and blockade that brought the border crossing to a standstill in 2022. However, more than a simple act of remembrance, this procession served to highlight an ongoing legal battle involving four men.

The Plight of the Four

The individuals, who have been in custody for more than 700 days, are accused of conspiring to murder members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Their legal predicament forms the centerpiece of this expedition, with the convoy serving as a symbol of community solidarity.

A Show of Solidarity

As part of the convoy's itinerary, a 'slow roll' was performed past the Lethbridge Correctional Centre. This act was carried out to display support for those in custody. The journey to Coutts, the site of the original blockade, was a symbolic gesture, underscoring the shared history and collective struggle of the participants.

The Fifth Man and the Community's Response

Another individual, distinct from the four, has been convicted of assaulting a police officer during the 2022 blockade. He is currently awaiting sentencing. In the meantime, the community has rallied around these individuals, raising funds to cover their legal expenses. This demonstration of support signifies the continued engagement of the local community with those implicated in the 2022 events.

The convoy's journey, the public's participation, and the fundraising efforts reflect a community united in the face of adversity. The events of the 2022 blockade continue to echo, with this recent convoy serving as a clear reminder of the significant implications that the original blockade had on the border crossing and the people involved.