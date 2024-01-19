Convicted Murderer Denis Bégin Suspected in Deadly Montreal Fire

Convicted murderer, Denis Bégin, is suspected of igniting a lethal fire in Old Montreal in March 2023, resulting in seven fatalities. This information, divulged in court documents from Correctional Service Canada, which cites Montreal police testimony, reveals that Bégin was spotted on video near the affected building both before and after the blaze. Despite being implicated, the convict refutes the arson allegations, maintaining he has a photograph of the true culprit. He has proposed to disclose this to the authorities in return for either immunity in the arson case or a reduction in his life sentence for a murder committed in 1993.

Bégin's History and Capture

Having eluded authorities for 51 months after his escape from a minimum-security federal prison in February 2019, Bégin was eventually apprehended in May 2023, as he emerged as a key figure in the investigation of the fatal fire. Although no charges have been filed concerning the Old Montreal fire, and despite the police refraining from publicly identifying Bégin as a suspect, he is considered a primary actor in the case through documents related to his opposition to a transfer to a maximum-security prison.

The Fugitive Life of the 'Halloween Killer'

Denis Bégin, dubbed the 'Halloween killer,' was identified to have been present during the Old Montreal fire that claimed seven lives. Asserting that another individual was responsible for the fire, Bégin claims possession of a photo of the actual perpetrator, which he offered to the police in exchange for certain concessions. Having managed to maintain a low profile in Montreal for years under a pseudonym after his prison break, Bégin's cover was blown when he was identified as the prime suspect in the arson investigation. Consequently, he was transferred to a maximum-security penitentiary.

Bégin's Criminal Antecedents and Manipulative Tendencies

Bégin, a career criminal with a serious criminal record, has a history of manipulation and has been classified as a psychopath within the prison system. He confessed to living under various aliases and even developing a romantic relationship with a woman while on the lam. The fugitive founded a building maintenance company and was caught on video entering the building where the fire ignited, driving a vehicle identical to the one he owned under his false identity. Arrested as an escapee and a suspect in the deadly fire, Bégin denied causing it, insisting he had a photo of the real culprit stored securely in a Cloud.