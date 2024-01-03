Controversy Surrounds DFO Survey on Foreign Ownership in West Coast Fisheries

A recent survey undertaken by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to evaluate foreign ownership within West Coast commercial fisheries has sparked intense debate. According to initial findings from the survey, which secured responses from license holders representing 80% of the industry, foreign ownership is estimated to be a modest 2%. However, critics argue that the survey is fundamentally flawed in its approach, highlighting that holding a license does not necessarily equate to actual ownership or control.

Unmasking the Real Picture

Detractors of the survey point to the intricate leasing arrangements that can often obscure the true nature of ownership. They argue that while licenses may be in the name of Canadians, control can be in the hands of foreign or domestic corporations and investors. This is achieved through leasing licenses and quotas to Canadian fish harvesters, which critics suggest can lead to power imbalances and inequities within the industry.

Addressing the issue to the committee, Sonia Strobel, CEO of Skipper Otto Community Supported Fishery, emphasized that the survey failed to capture the full extent of leasing practices, which often mask the real concentration of ownership.

Committee Recommendations

The committee report, in response to these concerns, called on the DFO to take decisive action. The recommendations included providing support to the next generation of fishers and the establishment of a fisheries finance agency. The report also emphasized the lack of progress in developing a ‘made in B.C.’ plan to limit corporate control, similar to existing policies on the East Coast.

The committee stressed the potential risks of inaction. It cited questions raised by Fish, Food, and Allied Workers union president Greg Pretty about the sustainability and local benefits of the fishery’s future, or whether it would be dominated by a handful of large companies with international interests.

Need for Transparency and Fairness

The committee’s report echoed a 2019 investigation’s recommendations, urging the DFO to prioritize resources and staff to address these issues. It recommended changes to ensure that only Canadian fish harvesters with ‘boots on deck’ can own fishing licenses or quotas on the West Coast. The report also called for new criteria around Canadian ownership of licenses within seven years and highlighted the need for greater transparency and scrutiny of sales and purchases of vessels, licenses, and quotas to prevent foreign control of Canadian fisheries.