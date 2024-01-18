Controversy Over British Columbia's Fentanyl Prescription Policy for Minors

In a move that has stirred considerable controversy, British Columbia has authorized the prescription of 'safe' fentanyl tablets to minors without the need for parental consent. The protocols, established by the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU), involve a 'two prescriber approval system', where the green light for the medication comes from two doctors.

Controversial Protocols

However, these protocols do not specify a minimum age for receiving the drug and bypass parental rights and involvement. The BCCSU acknowledges that there exists no clear evidence supporting the efficacy or safety of this intervention, a fact they encourage to be discussed during informed consent.

Public Outcry

The reaction to these protocols has been largely negative, with Canadian citizens, filmmakers, and politicians expressing their concerns on social media platforms and in documentaries. The debate is further heated by the alarming increase in drug overdose deaths in Canada, particularly in British Columbia, following the federal government's decriminalization of hard drugs in the province.

The Decriminalization Policy

This decriminalization policy, initiated as a trial in May 2022 and officially implemented in February 2023, allows individuals to possess up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without facing criminal charges. Despite this policy, drug overdose deaths in Canada saw a rise of 33% in 2021, and British Columbia has witnessed a significant surge in drug-related overdose fatalities and societal issues linked to drug use.

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute reviewed the prescribed safer supply protocols and found that the fentanyl program permits minors to participate without requiring parental consent or stipulating a minimum age for clients. The program has been labeled as 'reckless' by advocacy groups, arguing that the government is endorsing risky and highly experimental interventions that lack a solid evidence base.