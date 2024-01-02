Contact North/Contact Nord Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Transform Education

In a significant stride towards enhancing the educational experience, Contact North/Contact Nord, a prominent nonprofit organization based in Ontario, Canada, has unveiled two groundbreaking AI-powered tools: AI Teaching Assistant Pro and AI Tutor Pro.

Empowering Educators with AI

AI Teaching Assistant Pro, a tool expressly designed for educators, redefines the traditional teaching approach by providing features such as AI-generated quizzes. Instructors simply input the topic, the number of questions, and the options for answers, and the tool generates a comprehensive quiz complete with questions, answers, and the correct option. However, it is recommended that the accuracy of the content be verified. Further, the content produced, be it quizzes, syllabi, or lessons, can be effortlessly transferred to a word processor courtesy of a handy copy function.

Aiding Students with AI

AI Tutor Pro, on the other hand, is primed for students, integrating ChatGPT technology to aid them in their learning journey. This AI tool, like its counterpart for teachers, is designed to work across a variety of devices, from smartphones to desktops, thus providing flexibility and convenience. It is worth noting that both tools prioritize user privacy by not requiring a login or tracking user activity.

Revolutionizing Education with Accessibility

The hallmark of these AI tools lies in their accessibility. Both are available free of charge, making them accessible to a wider audience. Moreover, they come with video presentations that demonstrate their capabilities, thus guiding users on how to make the most of these tools. Contact North/Contact Nord’s latest offerings align with its mission, established by the Ontario government in 1986, to provide support to underserved residents and students in the region. The organization’s commitment to this cause is evident in its continuous technological advancements that strive to revolutionize the teaching and learning experience.