Constellation Software Rockets to Record High: A Canadian Berkshire Hathaway in the Making

On the bustling floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange, one ticker has been drawing significant attention. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), a company known for acquiring niche software firms, has seen its stock rocket to an all-time high. The company’s meteoric rise has drawn comparisons to the legendary Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, thanks to Constellation’s strong management and impressive profit growth.

Constellation Software: The Canadian Berkshire Hathaway

Unlike many companies, Constellation Software has shunned traditional investor communications like quarterly calls or guidance. Instead, it has let its performance do the talking. The company, with a market cap of CA$73.2b, has outperformed both the Canadian Software industry and the broader Canadian Market over the past year. The share price has remained stable, with a manageable level of weekly volatility.

Deal-Making and Capital Deployment Drive Growth

What has set Constellation Software apart is its relentless deal-making and capital deployment. The company set a record in fiscal 2023, and analysts expect this trend to continue into 2024. This strategy has allowed the company to build and manage a portfolio of industry-specific software businesses that deliver specialized, mission-critical solutions for public and private sector markets across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

