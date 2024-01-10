en English
Business

Constellation Software Rockets to Record High: A Canadian Berkshire Hathaway in the Making

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Constellation Software Rockets to Record High: A Canadian Berkshire Hathaway in the Making

On the bustling floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange, one ticker has been drawing significant attention. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), a company known for acquiring niche software firms, has seen its stock rocket to an all-time high. The company’s meteoric rise has drawn comparisons to the legendary Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, thanks to Constellation’s strong management and impressive profit growth.

Constellation Software: The Canadian Berkshire Hathaway

Unlike many companies, Constellation Software has shunned traditional investor communications like quarterly calls or guidance. Instead, it has let its performance do the talking. The company, with a market cap of CA$73.2b, has outperformed both the Canadian Software industry and the broader Canadian Market over the past year. The share price has remained stable, with a manageable level of weekly volatility.

Deal-Making and Capital Deployment Drive Growth

What has set Constellation Software apart is its relentless deal-making and capital deployment. The company set a record in fiscal 2023, and analysts expect this trend to continue into 2024. This strategy has allowed the company to build and manage a portfolio of industry-specific software businesses that deliver specialized, mission-critical solutions for public and private sector markets across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Other News Highlights

In other news, TC Energy Corp is engaging with indigenous communities about selling stakes in its Western Canadian natural gas pipeline network. The move is a component of broader initiatives to include indigenous communities in natural resource projects.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc faces a class action lawsuit in Canada over alleged software-induced performance issues in iPhones. Canadians have a looming deadline to opt out, with the potential collective payout reaching up to 14 million CAD.

Toronto is grappling with a budget shortfall, considering a significant property tax hike that could surpass 10% after budget debates and consultations. This would represent the largest single-year increase since 1998.

Across the Atlantic, Africa is experiencing an unspecified wave of jubilation, while caution is urged in managing newcomer arrivals to mitigate economic impacts. Back home, Ontario braces for a potential winter storm, with forecasts predicting substantial snowfall.

Finally, Ecuador is in the throes of a security crisis. The country is resorting to a military crackdown on gangs and violence following a series of dramatic incidents, including a prison hostage situation and an armed interruption during a live broadcast.

0
Business Canada Security
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

