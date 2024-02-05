Conservative Leader Poilievre Promises Tougher Measures Against Car Theft; Manulife Reverses Pharmacy Policy; Atlantic Canada Recovers from Severe Winter Storm

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in a notable announcement, has pledged to implement stricter sentences for repeat car thieves, if he comes to power in the ensuing federal election. This pledge comes in the aftermath of the arrest of 12 individuals, tied to a sophisticated car theft ring in the Greater Toronto Area. The Peel police charged the accused with 81 offences, who had ingeniously contrived ways to steal cars without being detected and indulged in insurance fraud by re-vinning stolen vehicles.

The Pledge Against Car Theft

Addressing what he termed as the 'car theft crisis' in Canada, Poilievre linked it to the Liberals’ 2019 amendments to Bill C-75. He revealed a four-point plan to combat the problem, which includes more prison time for repeat offenders. The announcement has been triggered by a surge in car theft claims in Ontario, causing substantial losses and additional costs for drivers.

Poilievre's proposed plan aims to crack down on violent and repeat offenders by imposing stricter bail conditions and elongated sentences. The plan is specifically designed to target career car thieves to help curb the escalating rates of car theft across the country.

Harsher Penalties for Organized Crime

Promising sentencing reforms, Poilievre vows to make stealing a vehicle for the benefit of organized crime an 'aggravating factor,' which would increase mandatory sentences for repeat offenders. These pledges are concurrent with a national summit on auto theft and are a response to the record numbers of vehicle thefts in Canada. The involvement of street gangs and organized crime groups is a significant concern in this scenario.

Blaming the Liberal government for the rising crime rates, Poilievre is expected to introduce a private member's bill in the House of Commons to push for the changes. The initiative is anticipated to bring about a significant shift in the approach towards car thefts in Canada.

Manulife Reverses Pharmacy Policy

In another significant development, Manulife announced a reversal of its previous policy. Patients would now be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy, overturning a previously exclusive partnership with Loblaw. This decision comes after considerable public criticism and concerns raised by health policy experts about limited competition and patient access to medications.

Atlantic Canada Recovers from Severe Winter Storm

Meanwhile, Atlantic Canada is striving to recover after being hit by a severe winter storm. Residents are digging out from significant snowfall that buried the region, with authorities advising people to stay indoors. The storm led to closed businesses and a massive cleanup effort across the Maritimes, with forecasts and updates continuing as the area works to return to normalcy.