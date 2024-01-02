Consbec Inc. Convicted, Fined for Safety Violation Resulting in Worker’s Critical Injury

Val Caron-based mining and civil construction contractor, Consbec Inc., was found guilty of a health and safety violation on January 2, 2024, following an incident in which a worker was severely injured on a highway construction site near Thunder Bay, Ontario. The mishap transpired on April 29, 2022, while Consbec was contracted to widen Highway 11/17 in Dorion Township.

(Also Read: Road Safety Crisis Looms as Eastern Cape Traffic Accidents Claim Over 70 Lives)

Details of the Incident

The injured worker was operating a drill rig, tasked with advancing boreholes for rock blasting. Tragically, the rig tipped over on uneven ground, resulting in critical injury to the worker. In the moment of the accident, the worker’s supervisor had temporarily absented himself from the site.

Consbec’s Safety Lapse

An investigation into the incident revealed that Consbec had not met the requirements of section 25(2)(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The company was found lacking in providing necessary information, instruction, and supervision concerning the safe operation of the drill rig. The court has taken a stern view of this oversight, holding Consbec accountable for the incident.

(Also Read: Pedestrian Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh)

Justice Delivered

Justice of the Peace, Nancy Tulloch, heard the case against Consbec. Upon finding the company guilty, she imposed a fine of $125,000 for the offence. This case serves as a potent reminder for all businesses that neglecting health and safety regulations can lead to severe consequences, both for the employees and for the companies themselves.

Read More