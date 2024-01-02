en English
Accidents

Consbec Inc. Convicted, Fined for Safety Violation Resulting in Worker’s Critical Injury

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Consbec Inc. Convicted, Fined for Safety Violation Resulting in Worker’s Critical Injury

Val Caron-based mining and civil construction contractor, Consbec Inc., was found guilty of a health and safety violation on January 2, 2024, following an incident in which a worker was severely injured on a highway construction site near Thunder Bay, Ontario. The mishap transpired on April 29, 2022, while Consbec was contracted to widen Highway 11/17 in Dorion Township.

Details of the Incident

The injured worker was operating a drill rig, tasked with advancing boreholes for rock blasting. Tragically, the rig tipped over on uneven ground, resulting in critical injury to the worker. In the moment of the accident, the worker’s supervisor had temporarily absented himself from the site.

Consbec’s Safety Lapse

An investigation into the incident revealed that Consbec had not met the requirements of section 25(2)(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The company was found lacking in providing necessary information, instruction, and supervision concerning the safe operation of the drill rig. The court has taken a stern view of this oversight, holding Consbec accountable for the incident.

Justice Delivered

Justice of the Peace, Nancy Tulloch, heard the case against Consbec. Upon finding the company guilty, she imposed a fine of $125,000 for the offence. This case serves as a potent reminder for all businesses that neglecting health and safety regulations can lead to severe consequences, both for the employees and for the companies themselves.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

